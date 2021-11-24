The boutique Homebody will soon relocate.
The business, currently at 108 N. Main St., is moving to 149 E. Wisconsin Ave., the space formerly occupied by Beverly Designs and neighbor to the Crafty Cow restaurant, owner Sarah Sytsma said.
The move is planned for early spring of 2022.
“We’ll be in our current store through the New Year,” she said, noting that Homebody’s new space will be “right in historic downtown.”
Sytsma said the move was needed for more space for Homebody, a growing business as a result of “great community support” for the store.
The new location will offer almost three times more space, Sytsma said. Beverly Designs closed for retirement in July of 2021 after a 25-year run, with 21 years at the Wisconsin Avenue location, according to the business Facebook page.
With the expanded store space, Sytsma said Homebody will be able to offer more of the product lines customers have enjoyed. She also hopes to incorporate new features into the store like pop-up stations or visiting musicians and has other ideas for the store.
Homebody bills itself on its website as a “lifestyle boutique of beautifully curated women’s apparel, home accents and products to entertain effortlessly.”
The store will have been at its Main Street location for three years as of March, according to Sytsma, who said a renovation is underway in the new store space.
In the completed new space, the original brick walls will be exposed. Sytsma said the walls feature a mural that used to be visible when the building served as a pharmacy, which may be familiar to natives of Oconomowoc.