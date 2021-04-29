A new kind of flight

WAUKESHA — Everyone over 21 years old has likely tried a flight of beer, but there’s now a new option for those under 21 years old — a coffee flight.
Sarah Kirschling, owner of Le Caffe Bistro, S30W24896 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, launched a coffee flight at her business Monday. The flight offers a mocha, white mocha, latte, door county coffee of the month and the “Bistro Magic” drink, which is ever-changing. All five six-ounce drinks come iced but can also be served hot or dairy-free. A flight is $8.99.
“I purchased the business a few days before the state shut down,” Kirschling said. “It’s definitely been an interesting year and we’ve really been struggling with COVID. So I just was starting to work on some new creative ideas to get people in.”
Kirschling said she saw someone post about coffee flights on the Waukesha Eats page on Facebook. From there, Kirschling decided she would launch the product in Waukesha by Monday, reading the post on social media mid-last week. Kirschling worked with a local engraver who helped make the flight boards for the business.
“(The response) has been huge, it’s been amazing,” she said. “I’m smiling ear to ear all day long because it’s exactly what I was hoping for to draw interest and get people not only back in but noticing us.”
The business also plans to launch bubble waffles that will be stacked with varieties of toppings sometime soon.