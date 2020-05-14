OZAUKEE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday allowed nearly all nonessential retail stores to reopen as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time, partially lifting the restriction that had kept them closed for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday afternoon that the remainder of the Safer at Home order has been struck down.
This means that as of Wednesday afternoon, all Wisconsin businesses can reopen immediately. Local governments are still able to impose their own health restrictions.
The news was unexpected — but welcome — for many Ozaukee County businesses that are trying to find the rhythm of their new normal.
Several local business owners said what normal operations used to look like for them might not be the case anymore.
Sherper’s announced Tuesday that all of its brick and mortar locations, including in Port Washington, will be open with special guidelines in place to protect the health and safety of both guests and employees.
Staff will be wearing face coverings while in the stores; surfaces such as door handles and checkout counters will be regularly cleaned; all employees have been instructed to stay 6 feet away from customers; and surgical masks and hand sanitizer will be available upon request.
Lesha Chaon, store manager for the Port Washington Sherper’s location, said they also put into place new guidelines this week to manage the number of people who stop by to visit the store in person.
“During the week I think it will be totally fine,” Chaon said.
The busiest time of the year is around Christmas and Thanksgiving, although this time of year, boat sales are popular.
“Right now we’re having a huge peak with boat sales because so many people are realizing it’s the best activity they can do and stay distant.
Online shopping has been open throughout the start of the first Safer at Home.
Chaon said this helped when the order was still in effect, as there was less faceto- face interaction needed.
“We’re super excited to have people back in the physical store again but we’ll still have the safety precautions. We probably won’t be allowing fitting rooms and that kind of stuff right away. We would love to get back to normal but I think our new normal is going to be different. No matter what, the first priority is keeping customers safe,” Chaon said.
Nikki Schaefer, manager at D and D Cards & Gifts in Grafton, said the store reopened immediately on Tuesday with extra precautions.
“We have masks and gloves, we wipe everything down, we are super diligently extra cleaning. We are generally pretty clean but we are doing extra cleaning,” Schaefer said.
She said they did try to do some curbside pick-up and phone orders, as there weren’t very many options for the store since they don’t have a very large online presence.
“We didn’t know how long the (Safer at Home) order was going to be and you think it’s only going to be for four weeks and it turns to much longer,” Schaefer said. “Even getting things in place and getting things in order… it’s kind of one step at a time. We just keep plugging along and trying to do our best.”
The store is open for limited hours this week as the store adjusts to their new method of operation.
A few businesses in Cedarburg have made the decision to reopen this week.
Ryloo Boutique in downtown Cedarburg opened their doors Tuesday and they planned to open their Pewaukee store today.
“We have taken extra precautions to make sure the safety of our staff and customers are top priority,” according to a Facebook post, that added their Cedarburg location’s curbside pick-up and their Live Sales will continue.
Up The Creek, Bohemia and The Pink Llama Gallery also announced on Facebook that they would be opening this week with some guidelines and limitations.
“We ask that you help us follow our safety guidelines we have posted inside our entrance to insure the safety of our customers, employees and community,” according to the post by Up the Creek.
As of Monday, The Olive Sprig was working on a plan to reopen with limited hours and said on social media that they too would be following recommended safety measures.
Executive Director Maggie Dobson of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce told the Cedarburg Common Council Monday that they’ve formed a committee to help create a business survey. The survey received 88 respondents. Dobson said the majority were either from local retail businesses, restaurants, bars or the hospitality industry.
“The vast majority of everyone that took the survey said that they were not ready to just open without any guidelines,” she said. “They want to open but they don’t want to do it unsafely.”
Mequon businesses
While it may be tricky for restaurant owners to fully operate as they once did with such restrictions, many Mequon and Thiensville restaurants plan to continue the trend of curbside takeout. However, Downtown Pizza, 227 S. Main St., is taking the next step of reopening its outside patio.
“We are still taking this day by day,” Downtown Pizza owner Daryl Kranich said. “Looks like we will have some nice weather next week. I will be opening my back patio as long as we continue to have amazing community support from both Thiensville and Mequon. With that said, we have a good size back parking lot. I’d really like to team up with another organization that needs help fundraising. I’d like to offer an outdoor drive-in theater. At the end of the day, my main focus is beating this COVID-19 virus and building a stronger community and family.”
Thiensville pottery and glass fusing studio, glaze, 149 Green Bay Road, feels they are under the same restrictions as restaurants.
“We are still trying to figure out how all this is going to look,” glaze owner Kristina Eckert said. “We somewhat operate under the same umbrella as restaurants as seating goes. However, we can easily allow people to come in and pick up and not surpass the five guests in the studio at a time.”
Eckert said the store’s big thing is currently its ice cream.
“We are going to start with reopening ice cream (sales) and allow the limited people at a time and then slowly decide how we can open the rest of the studio,” Eckert said.
For now, the business will continue to allow customers to pick up or drop off pottery pieces, similar to take-out meals with restaurants.
“It is hard as a business like this to wrap your head around how to space people out,” Eckert said. “As far as glaze is concerned, until we can accommodate more people in the studio, we are just going to continue to do the to-go, but we will open the ice cream.”