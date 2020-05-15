WASHINGTON COUNTY — The news on Wednesday that the Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order came down swiftly. Many local businesses were expecting to be closed for at least two more weeks, which has left them with one main decision — to either reopen right away or spend more time preparing for a new normal.
Tom Wenzel, owner of Hammerin’ Hank’s, 11 S. Main St., Hartford, said there are still a lot of unknowns.
“This is a very fluid situation. I want to open as soon as possible, but I also want to make sure I can follow the CDC guidelines and there are a lot of them we have to make sure we can meet. There’s also a question of my inventory and supplies. I have to get some barrels of beer. I was just told the other day that my burgers will now cost me twice what they cost me before,” Wenzel said.
“I want to reopen, but I just don’t know when that will be. I have all of these questions and supplies we got to take care of. We were closed suddenly and now the word came suddenly we could reopen. We will when we are ready.”
Mike Halsey, owner of the Bank Shot, 34 N. Main St., Hartford, said getting the supplies he needs in the hope to reopen Friday has proven difficult.
“We’ve been serving curbside pickup, but the problem is now I can’t get any barrels of beer,” Halsey said. “We have bottled beer and other things that we can serve to our customers. We’re just glad we can reopen now. It’s been very tough during this time. We’ve got to get more supplies because we’ve been closed for quite a while.”
The Garden Lounge, 258 North Main St., West Bend, was ready for business the morning after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.
Owner Jeremy Hahn checked with his attorney, the city and the Washington Ozaukee Health Department to ensure his business could safely reopen.
The lounge, which normally opens at 8 a.m. to serve coffee, opened at 10 a.m. Thursday morning after weeks of being closed.
“It was really busy because we didn’t know we were going to open, but everything was kind of stuck in a time capsule,” said Hahn.
Once Hahn gathered fresh ingredients and turned on equipment, the lounge was able to welcome back eager customers.
“People are very excited,” he said. “Humans are social creatures. We like going out and interacting with each other.”
Customers are asked to respect one another’s distance. The Garden Lounge is providing hand sanitizer and ensuring the establishment is clean. “We want people to exercise their rights, but do it sensibly,” said Hahn. He added that it is an individual’s right whether they want to go out.
“Just because you’re allowed to go out, doesn’t mean it (COVID-19) went away. You have to use common sense,” he said.
The Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, 255 South Main St., West Bend, used the closure to refurbish its interior. When the restaurant reopens for dining on June 3, customers will be welcomed back with repainted walls, reupholstered furniture and retouched wood.
While the restaurant could open for dining now, June 3 will remain the official date when the interior project is completed.
“I think we’re waiting on direction from health departments as to what we need to implement to be compliant to that,” said Manager Emily Schaefer. “We’ll do whatever it takes to keep our customers safe.”
She said many customers have been receptive to curbside pickup. The restaurant will continue with it until June 3.
“A lot of people are grateful we’re not rushing it,” said Schaefer.
Healing Elements Day Spa in West Bend is planning to open Monday for services.
“We are doing are best to keep up with calls, etc.,” according to a post on the spa’s Facebook page. ”We are following Washington County guidelines. We have our safety rules and procedures ready.”
On Thursday afternoon, the spa was getting a large amount of calls and had four people on phones at the same time.