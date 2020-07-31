MILWAUKEE — A.O. Smith Corp. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $67.8 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.
The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $663.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts.