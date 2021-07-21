GERMANTOWN — Tiffany Hughes, a certified canine esthetician, has been a groomer for many years and has managed a few salons but she had some new ideas and felt she would probably be better off if she started her own spa.
So in April 2015 she opened Mud Puppy Spaw.
“I wanted to go with a holistic approach,” said Hughes. “I wanted to provide more of a natural type of experience for the dogs, not so many harsh chemicals.”
At Mud Puppy Spaw, N112W16076 Mequon Road in Germantown, they look at the whole animal.
When the dog comes in they aren’t just looking at giving them a bath and haircut, they try to connect with the dogs and establish trust.
“The ultimate goal is for the dog not to be so stressed out when it comes to grooming. We also have our hands on every square inch of the dog and we are able to look at different anomalies, the dog’s mind, body and physical presence. We want the whole process not as a scary thing but it’s all about being pampered,” said Hughes.
Mud Puppy Spaw uses different types of aromatherapy. The shampoo, Natures Specialties has a lavender-scented shampoo, which Hughes describes as a calming scent for dogs. She uses essential oils in a diffuser that is a calming and peaceful aroma for the dogs.
They say music soothes the savage beast and music relaxes the dogs at Mud Puppy Spaw.
“The music I have chosen is specifically for a dog’s ear. It’s to relax them. Music makes them feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible,” Hughes said. “It’s an eclectic range of music, though mostly classical, mostly instrumentals. The CDs are designed for a dog’s ear with the correct modulation and decibel level to make it soothing.”
Hughes does use disinfectant for safety and to not perpetuate communicable diseases. On other surfaces she uses vinegar and water, all natural things that are not going to be irritating to the dogs.
Hughes was a professional dog trainer prior to becoming a groomer. She learned and taught a great deal about a dog’s behavior by breeding dogs.
“I worked with many groomers from the past that don’t have a good handle on dog behavior,” Hughes went on to explain. “You can’t take one cue like a wagging tail and assume that the dog is happy. If you look at the whole dog, the ears are back and the eyes wide, the wagging tail more or less signifies ambivalence and not a happy dog but an unsure dog.”
Mud Puppy Spaw is strictly a groomer and is presently looking for groomers or apprentices for their apprenticeship program.
Call 262- 421-8667 for more information and make an appointment.