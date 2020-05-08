CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Josh Goodman bleeds Pewaukee through and through.
It’s where he was born. It’s where he became a standout athlete at the high school. And it’s now where he runs one of the most popular spots in town — Doc’s Dry Dock.
May 1 was the six-year anniversary of his purchase of the restaurant off Pewaukee Lake, N38-W27091 Parkside Road, when he bought Doc’s from Dennis Steckmann in 2014. Known for its pizza and signature crust, it got its name from its first owner, Gerald “Doc” McKeown.
“I had been looking at buying a bar or restaurant for at least a decade,” Goodman said. “My first bar job was at Boomers under Chuck O’Conner. He was a mentor. In college I was a bartender. I went to Whitewater, so I bartended my way through college. My parents used to work in the kitchen which is now Kranky’s. I have a lot of friends in the industry, so I’ve just always been interested.”
Goodman also highlighted Dan “Pokey” Pokwinski from Club 400 in Waukesha and Caven Boggess from Nettie Irish Pub in Pewaukee as mentors back when he was learning the ins and outs of the industry.
Doc’s is unique for its location right on the northern shore of Pewaukee Lake and having its own pier. The inside of the restaurant features netting, oars and other lake-related decorations.
“When I used to come here as a customer it felt like up north,” Goodman said. “I didn’t change things aesthetically inside, either. I tried not to change anything. People like it. They feel comfortable here. With all the boaters it’s definitely a lot busier in the summer.”
While it’s a smaller venue, there are up to eight spots for boats to dock. Of course, neither indoor nor outdoor seating is available right now due to the Safer at Home order stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Goodman said they’ve still been plenty busy, offering curbside service Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s been weird trying to change our operation overnight,” Goodman said. “But we treat people right and if you do the right things those people will take care of you.”
On the food side of things, pizza makes up almost the entirety of sales. Popular choices include the Super Special, which comes with loads of sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, as well as the Mega Watt, named after Pewaukee native and Houston Texas defensive end J.J. Watt.
Proceeds from each Mega Watt goes to the J.J. Watt Foundation, just one of several ways Goodman gives back to the community. He’s also president of the Pewaukee Muskies Land o’ Lakes baseball team and a board member for the Kent Girmscheid Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which has donated over $50,000 in scholarship money to Pewaukee student- athletes.
That stems from his success competing as a three-sport athlete for the Pirates. The 1996 Pewaukee graduate earned 11 varsity letters, was a three-time all-conference wrestler and also a member of the leadership club. From there, he obtained his bachelor’s of science in communications, advertising and marketing, all while bartending to pay his way through college.
For the past 14-plus years, Goodman has also worked as an executive account manager at Direct Supply in Milwaukee, which sells durable medical equipment to long-term care facilities.
Once the Safer at Home order is lifted and the proposed Badger Bounce Back Plan goes into effect, Goodman said he doesn’t know what to expect.
“It’s been a very weird scenario for me,” Goodman said. “Honestly I don’t know what to expect at all when we’re able to open up. Going from 25 percent, then 50 ... I purchased a lot of material to make it safe, but honestly I have no idea what to expect.”
But even under less-than-ideal circumstances, Goodman remains a positive fixture in Pewaukee and plans to be just that for many years to come.
“I found an opportunity in Pewaukee where I was born and raised,” Goodman said. “I had to take it and I’m certainly glad I did."