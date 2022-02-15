This photo combo shows former slugger Alex Rodriguez, left, and former President Donald Trump. Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a “druggie” and “joke” unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president’s marquee Washington, D.C., hotel, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Ross D. Franklin)