WEST BEND — Bend City Beauty is now open in the Red House with a focus on family, serving kids and adults of all ages. Bend City Beauty officially opened their doors Wednesday at 530 Walnut Street.
Stylists Jonelle Todd, Courtney Strom and Jeannine Lang joined forces after working together for several years at a fast-paced chain salon. Todd and Strom worked together for six years and Todd and Lang for four years. The three wanted a greater chance to interact with customers and found they enjoy doing hair at a slower pace.
“We really cater to a family-oriented space. We do everything from kids to grandmas,” said Todd. The business provides hair cuts, color, deep conditioning treatments, highlights, lowlights and facial waxing.
The business is primarily focused on hair, and services men and women equally, rather than a specific gender or age. They reflected this in the interior’s sleek, modern black-and-white design that feels trendy, but welcoming to anyone.
“We love being able to do different things and I think none of us want to get to the point where we’re doing the same hair all day long,” said Todd.
All three stylists have experience barbering and wanted to make the space comfortable for all clients. About half of their clientele is men and the other half is women.
Between the three of them, some specialize in doing haircuts for kids whereas others may specialize doing elderly individuals’ hair. Todd has even seen some of her clients grow up over the years after beginning to do their hair at two years old, and now seeing them at the ages of 8 or 9.
The three had been discussing opening their own business, and decided to take the leap when they saw space was available at the Red House. Since then, the three stylists have been met with open arms.
“I know we’re only in our second day, but it’s been a very warm welcome from guests and others in the Red House,” said Todd.
They are also extremely local to Bend City Beauty with all three living just one block to one mile from the business.
Todd said that in the past year, there have been many changes in the industry due to COVID-19, including knowing that a business could unexpectedly close for two months. However, she said now felt like the perfect timing as more people are excited to go out once again.
“Everybody’s starting to feel like they can come back out and treat themselves a little again,” said Todd.
For more information about Bend City Beauty or to book an appointment, visit their Facebook page, website at bendcitybeauty.com or call 414-207-5691.