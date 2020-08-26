HARTLAND — It may be different from the type of event they are used to throwing every year, but Jerry and Marie Arenas are still planning to pull off a successful Palmer’s Steakhouse Tent Event this Sunday.
The couple has been holding the fundraiser every year since 1984 when their son Tony, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis while he was just a small child.
This will be the restaurant’s 15th year holding the event in Hartland, where the celebrated restaurant has been located for more than a decade.
But this year, the fundraiser, which has raised more than $2.5 million over the years for various causes related to lung health as well as organ transplant recipients, will take a slightly different form as a result of COVID19.
Instead of welcoming a couple thousand people into the restaurant and its grounds for a sprawling buffet meal and auction, the Arenas have limited the event to 100 people, 60 of whom will dine inside the restaurant and 40 of whom will be eating outside under a tent.
Diners this go-around will be paying $375 for their meal, as opposed to $40, but instead of a buffet-style dinner, they’ll be served a five-course meal featuring steak and lobster.
The event will close as in years past with a live auction, but this year participants can also take part in the auction online.
In addition to the live auction, the family has also been holding silent, online auctions for a variety of items.
The Arenas are hoping to raise enough funds at this year’s event to reach their goal of $500,000 to help pay for a professorship in Tony’s name at the University of Wisconsin Medical School. The position would be dedicated to helping improve the lives and health of organ-transplant patients. They are still $80,000 away from their goal.
Jerry said the family wanted to hold the event this year so they could keep up the momentum they have.
“When Tony was at his worst we still did the event,” he said. “We didn’t want this to slow us down.”
For information about how to participate in the live or silent auctions, visit palmerssteakhouse.com/tent-event.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still four tickets available for the fundraiser dinner. Information on purchasing any remaining tickets can also be found on the restaurant’s website.