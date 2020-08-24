It’s been almost five years since Ellen and Bob Paulus opened Cupcake-A-Rhee, their food truck that delivers cupcakes to Washington and Ozaukee County, and they are not slowing down anytime soon.
The couple lives in Belgium, but their commercial kitchen is based in Port Washington. It is from there that Clarence, their food truck, operates from March to December. This summer, Clarence is out on Tuesdays at Advance Auto Parts in Port Washington and on Thursdays at Shell South in West Bend. Ellen and Bob run the truck from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — or until they sell out – in both locations.
“We bake everything from scratch, right before we serve,” Ellen said.
“We try to use as few ingredients as possible, we try to make it as real as possible. I think you can taste the difference,” she added.
The Cupcake-A-Rhee sells through the truck and custom orders. Ellen said they bake for parties, weddings, business events and various other sorts of events. They make many different flavors of cakes, frosting and filling, allowing for dozens upon dozens of combinations.
“We’re developing new flavors all the time. People are always asking ‘How many flavors do you have?’ It’s infinite,” Ellen said.
The Cupcake-A-Rhee is also a business that remembers family. Ellen said the name is a play on words in homage to her brother Richard, whose nickname was Rhee. When Rich was little, Ellen said, he loved cake and sweets and baking.
“My (other) brothers used to tease him, if he ever opened a bakery he could call it Bake-Rhee,” Ellen said.
Rhee passed away in 2002 in a construction accident at age 44.
“He actually built this building for us, where we’re located,” Ellen said of the Port Washington kitchen.
Being honored along with Rhee is Bob’s Uncle Clarence. The Cupcake-ARhee’s truck Clarence was named after him. Ellen said that in 1940, Uncle Clarence drove the bakery truck in town for Port Washington Bakery.
Their current location was not always a commercial kitchen. Ellen and Bob met at UW-Milwaukee, and they have been married 30 years and owned a printing business for 20 years. Ellen said her brother built the business location for the print shop, but as the industry was changing, she and her husband looked into other ways that they could work together.
They had already been baking as a hobby for a long time. Ellen said they made cupcakes for friends and family, and had been told they were good enough to be a business. Ellen said it was Bob who made the leap first: “When we needed to make a change in our business, it was Bob’s idea. He said, ‘Let’s open a cupcake truck.’” After that, they converted their building in Port Washington into a kitchen for the Cupcake-A-Rhee.
Ellen said this year has been different for the business, as it has been for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events they would normally take the truck to, like fairs and festivals, have been canceled. Even so, she said the cupcake truck is doing well and they have had many custom orders to keep them busy in between truck days. They also keep busy with private events where they either deliver the baked goods or bring the truck.
Their Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/thecupcakearhee – has the most updated information, but as of right now, the truck operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ellen and Bob post menus on Facebook each week, letting people know which flavors will be for sale each day in the truck.
Both days cupcakes are sold from 3 to 6 p.m. or until they sell out, which happens often. In the off-season of the food truck, Ellen and Bob sell their cupcakes at the indoor Winter Farmers Market in Port Washington twice a month.
The couple offers a variety of different flavors each time their truck opens. In their current online menu, they offer 20 cake flavors, 25 frosting flavors, 36 specialty flavors, 18 specialty decoration ideas, 8 filling options and gluten-free or vegan substitutions. In addition to cupcakes, Cupcake-A-Rhee also bakes cookies, bars, pies, smash cakes and bread.
Ellen said the Cupcake-ARhee made cookie and cupcake kits this spring that people could buy with all the needed ingredients and supplies to assemble their own sweet treats. She said right now they are too busy for such additional items, but they will likely start up again in the fall, along with Thanksgiving and winter treats.
In June, strawberry shortcake was one of their most popular flavors. They sold almost 200 of that flavor alone in one day.
Cupcake-A-Rhee takes orders for weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthdays, graduations or any other special event. They offer pickup and delivery options. Currently, the bakery is so busy that they are booked full with custom orders for the next two weeks.