HARTFORD — Lauren and Brett Lutz are celebrating their first anniversary as owners of a Hartford tradition since 1957, Mickey’s Fresh Frozen Custard.
While many restaurants experienced challenges during the past year, the Lutzes found opportunity since closing on the sale of Mickey’s from Kim Mueller on June 1 last year.
A drive-in style eatery, carryout orders are not unusual and Mickey’s outdoor seating made it easy for customers to keep socially distant.
“It was a good year for Mickey’s,” Lauren said.
For her father, Scott, Mickey’s was the only place to go for ice cream.
Scott’s favorite flavor, adopted by the whole family, was chocolate peanut butter chocolate, which still shows up on Mickey’s menu.
Last year a father and son offered to make a bench for Mickey’s that is engraved with the words, “Scott’s Sittin Spot,” a gesture that brings back sweet memories of her father.
Brett and Lauren moved to Florida for four years, but whenever they’d visit Mickey’s was sure to have a special on chocolate peanut butter chocolate.
“We always joked that if we moved back to Wisconsin we would end up owning Mickey’s,” Lauren said.
When Hurricane Irma hit in September 2018, the couple was in Wisconsin on a camping trip and they never returned to Florida.
“It scared us back home,” Lauren said.
As a student at Hartford Union High School, Lauren worked part-time at the drive-in. Mueller was her mentor and the pair maintained a friendship over the years.
When Mueller mentioned she was thinking about retiring and selling Mickey’s, Lauren urged her to find a buyer that would keep the same character, good food and nostalgic feel.
Mueller jokingly asked Lutz if she wanted to buy the business, but their son Griffin was a newborn. Then Lauren mentioned it to friend Alyssa Lugo, who was excited about the prospect and made it seem like a real possibility for the Lutzes.
After all, Lugo began working at Café 1505 in Mequon in 2010 and became the owner in 2018.
There was one condition – the Lutzes wanted Kim and her husband to keep supplying the restaurant with beef they raised.
Mickey’s locally-raised beef has kept their cheeseburgers on top when it comes to the Washington County Restaurant Facebook group – a page that was created during the pandemic to encourage residents to patronize local eateries.
Mickey’s menu consists of drive-in fare — burgers, hot dogs, chicken, fries, cones, shakes, malts, root beer floats, concretes, carry-out custard and other treats.
Whether it’s a classic turtle or new flavor like puppy chow, Lauren said everybody looks forward to discovering the Sundae of the Week. The Lutzes are passing down her father’s love of the place through flavors named after their sons, Griffin, now 3 and Ourson, 18 months. Staff includes her sister, Amber Hellmuth and Hellmuth’s daughter, Kaylyn, as well as recent high school grads and college students from the area.
Mickey’s will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer months and will close in mid-October.