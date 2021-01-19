A tale of two hemispheres at Cedarburg’s The Olive Sprig

CEDARBURG — After thinking about it for a few years, Linda Krusick was itching to open a small independent business once her husband John had retired from 33 years of law enforcement and her children had finished school.
Gourmet olive oils and balsamic vinegars were products Linda admittedly knew nothing about until she happened upon them in Cedarburg and sampled them for herself. She was hooked.
Serendipitously, the owners of Cedarburg’s former Olive ‘n Vinnies on Washington Avenue were ready to focus solely on their Illinois store and were looking to sell the rights to their Cedarburg location. The two couples met and in less than two months, the Krusick’s purchased the Washington Avenue store in May of 2014. On June 1 of that year, they moved to the current location on the northeast corner of Washington and Bridge (formerly Peddler’s Corner), part of the original Wittenberg Woolen Mill, now known as the Cedar Creek Settlement. Linda and John fondly recall the many trips they made that day, moving the entire store by hand dolly to its new home.
Before opening, Linda had traveled to Oakland, Calif. and received training at family- owned Veronica Foods, the gold-standard of olive oil providers, and exclusive supplier of their olive oils and balsamic vinegars.
She has even continued her olive oil education by attending classes at UC-Davis for Olive Oil Sensory which gives her authority in determining freshness of olive oil.
Absolute freshness is the key to all the olive oils and balsamic vinegars at The Olive Sprig. That is why you typically will not find a Mediterranean oil on the shelf in July. All oils change with each harvest, which typically take place in November for the northern hemisphere producers (California, Italy, Greece, Tunisia, Spain, etc.) and in May for the southern hemisphere producers (Australia, South Africa and South America). The Olive Sprig provides oils from only the most current harvesting producers. And all of their balsamic vinegars are from Modena, Italy.
Educating customers on the well documented health benefits of the 100% all natural, unfiltered olive oils and balsamic vinegars is key at The Olive Sprig. When customers enter the store, the first thing they notice in this beautiful historic stone building from 1864 is an airy, sun filled space with thoughtful, always changing displays, pristine cleanliness and a welcoming staff.
Currently, self-sampling from the rows of stainless steel fusti’s is not an option due to the pandemic, but staff will supply you with a sample upon request. Krusick and staff are always willing to offer suggestions on how to pair the flavorinfused oils and balsamics to make creative salad vinaigrettes, to use as marinades and even for creative cocktail ideas — and they enjoy hearing their customers’ own recipe ideas as well.
Additional offerings The Olive Sprig has also become known as the “gadget” store. Krusick has a passion for finding the newest and best kitchen gadgets out there and loves that their shop has become a destination store not just for olive oils and balsamics but the perfect “stocking stuffer” or “foodie” gift.
The store also offers an exclusive line of Australian skincare products made with (what else?) olive oil, as well as tea from Australia made from the leaf of the olive tree. Both products boast the same antioxidant benefits of olive oil.
You will find other gourmet food items here including handcrafted pasta from family-owned Dalla Terra in Appleton, and their varied and their packaged “Grab & Go” gifts fly off the shelves.
Krusick takes great pride in hearing a customer say, “I love this store” or “you are the reason I come to Cedarburg.” The Olive Sprig has a comprehensive website/ online store used by out-of-town customers and their Facebook page keeps everyone up to date with recipes and new product announcements like their recent addition of Elderberry Balsamic and Spicy Pesto Olive Oil to their over 50 flavors.
The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they are happy to ship their products or serve customers for curb-side service. Local customers can also pick-up curbside before or after store hours. Visit theolivesprig.com or call 262-377-5944 for more information.