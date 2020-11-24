A tale of two stores

Local retailer Robin Parsons has weathered a lot of storms over the past 30 years, not the least of which is running two successful retail shops while a single mother of two — but her love for people, a generous nature, savvy business acumen and a strong faith has kept everything in perspective.
Parsons currently operates two shops on the first floor of the Cedar Creek Settlement building. Robin’s European Cottage (formerly Robin’s Nest) and Cedar Creek Trading Post, which she took over in 2007.
Born and raised in Saukville, she attended floral art school in Chicago, nurturing her love for flowers and design. She lived in Sequoia National Park, Calif. for five years managing a gift shop featuring handcrafted items while also working in front desk reservations booking park hotels and cabins.
Parsons’ mother, Roberta Hypki, had a space in an antique shop in Cedarburg and Parsons’ keen interest in retail and her strong background in tourism and customer service led her back to Wisconsin to open her own shop, Robin’s Nest.
In the beginning her focus was on antiques and vintage jewelry, however, after her divorce, she quickly realized that she was to be the sole support for her young children Angela and Daniel. She needed to quickly come up with another income source.
With a lot of prayer and supportive family and friends, she took a leap of faith and eventually found her miracle. The current owner of Cedar Creek Trading Post, also on the Settlement’s first floor, was ready to sell. The caveat was that the current owner was taking everything with her, lock stock and barrel, leaving Parsons with an empty store and no list of vendors.
Her church friends and family rallied around to build and stock shelves, pricing thousands of items, cleaning and furnishing the store with antique display pieces, including a handmade Candy Shop sign by her father, Ken, and her sister, artist Cinder Hypki, while Parsons spent countless hours researching resources for products. Miraculously, within a month she was in business — selling old-fashioned retro candy, fine chocolates and fudge, toys, children’s books, gourmet specialty foods like jams, maple syrup, loose and packaged teas, Door County salsas, dips, and her biggest seller, 2 lb bags of Wisconsin-grown, Black Popcorn which is popped daily.
A second opportunity
Once the Trading Post was on solid footing with competent and creative associates Tana and Annie Salvaggio, she took another leap of faith and opened a shop on the second floor, Robin’s Primrose Cottage. A self-admitted Anglophile, Parsons indulged her love for all things English, Irish and Scottish and began importing pieces for this new shop including linens, clothing, jewelry and gift items. But after several years of operating three shops, Parsons realized it was too much.
With the help of her manager Peggy Mierzwa, they incorporated Robin’s Nest and Primrose Cottage and renamed her original first floor shop to Robin’s European Cottage, selling imported items like French soaps and creams, Irish and Scottish sweaters, hats, capes, scarves, Celtic jewelry, and best-selling Irish Inis perfumes and gift items, expanding inventory to include items from France and Scandinavia as well.
At Christmas time the shop is also home to imported holiday décor.
A variety of offerings
When asked where she finds such beautiful European items, Parsons said she is a member of the North American Celtic Trade Show Association and goes to the UK yearly on a planned tour of NACTA shops to meet wholesalers and manufacturers and to see where the items are made.
Huge sellers in her shop are jewelry pieces from Heather Gems, made from heather grown in Ireland. Once, while she and a group were touring a woolen mill in Scotland, the women who worked in the mill created a formal tea for the delighted visiting American retailers, bringing their family-favorite tea dishes and homemade delights and serving them right in the factory. Parsons also attends a yearly Irish Show in Seacacus, New Jersey as well as shows in Chicago, Atlanta and Minnesota for unique jewelry and gift items.
The best part of owning retail businesses for Parsons is meeting people who have never been to Cedarburg before, talking with them, building relationships and friendships with loyal locals, as well as visitors from around the U.S. and Europe. She loves being part of the close-knit Cedarburg community, participating in festivals, donating more than 100 items each year to local charitable groups, and sponsoring the tree lighting, the trolley and other events.
Though her children, who once helped out in the shops, are grown, and her beloved mother has passed, she has cheerfully taken on the care for her elderly father who lives across the street from the house she built in Saukville on the family farm. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the way everyone lives, Parsons’ spirit, her feeling of joy and gratitude and constant prayers are the driving force in the way she lives a positive life.