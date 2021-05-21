WAUKESHA — A mother of six from Milwaukee has opened a Puerto Rican bakery along West St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha — and she is serving a variety of tasty treats and even a food special every day.
Owner Lilliam Mejias said she opened the business about one month ago after she first started becoming passionate about baking less than a year ago, thanks to her husband.
“He started teaching me and then from there it came out where the student (became) the teacher ... he shared some recipes and I started making it my own and baking for other people and making cakes for other people. It got to the point where I got really busy at home so I was like OK, it’s time for me to start looking for something a little bit bigger,” Mejias said.
She said she first got started with baking when she put together her son’s 4th birthday cake about 10 months ago. From there, she became inspired and worked with her husband and father to quickly get a business started, describing baking as “art.” It may also be a bit of construction work, too — as Mejias said she often works with her father to come up with unique displays for their baked goods. They work together to “make the impossible possible.”
Before baking, Mejias was staying home full-time after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). She had planned to retire and stay at home with her children. Mejias said she’s since switched medications which has been helping with the symptoms of MS.
“With the bakery and stuff, it keeps my mind off of some of my relapses that I would get, but it’s nothing that would stop me,” she said.
Besides a 10-month-old child, Mejias’s children are eight, seven, five, four and two years old. She said her children come around the bakery often and hang out, eating a few of the many baked-goods options. Their favorites are cupcakes, donuts and peanut butter cookies.
Mejias has also incorporated her Puerto Rican heritage into her business — which serves both a food special each day along with all kinds of Puerto Rican baked goods, including budin, or Puerto Rican bread pudding, and pastelillos. The business also serves one food special every day including frituras, or fried pastries on Mondays; and baked plantains with fried pork or chicken mofongo on Tuesdays.
Mejias said she decided to bring her business to Waukesha where she doesn’t know of any Puerto Rican restaurants or bakeries.
“I’ve gotten support from all types of cultures, white, Hispanic, American, Mexican, all types of customers that come here and they leave happy,” she said.
At first, Mejias said the process was a little stressful, but she loves it.
“I love what I’m doing and if you love what you’re doing there’s nothing impossible,” she said.
Mejias bakes all bakery items fresh, coming into the bakery every morning at 4 a.m. The building was once home to Buttercream Bakery. M& M Bakery is located at 310 W. St. Paul Ave., Unit 3, Waukesha, and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The business is closed Sundays in order to disinfect it due to COVID-19.