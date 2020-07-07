A Touch of Sass N’ Class comes to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — It’s a brand built on attitude and it has come to downtown Cedarburg. A Touch of Sass N’ Class boutique opened over this past weekend at W65 N555 Washington Ave.
Sass was born from Port Washington woman Tina Arthur’s personality. She slowly grew a social media base for her brand over Facebook with the help of William Russman, a social media coach and owner of A Billion Reasons to Succeed.
Russman piqued people’s interest through random memes and funny statements on her Facebook page.
“The first six months of A Touch of Sass N’ Class grew on creating a community, built on choice and curiosity,” Arthur said. “There was no selling, advertising or options to buy anything. Our presence grew leaps and bounds without any pressure on the consumer; they were in control of whether to follow, like or share sassy posts with their friends.”
Arthur and her husband also own Sid’s Sealants LLC in Port Washington where she worked as the office manager for over eight years. Arthur said she wanted a place for women to be able to express themselves in a safe environment and her purpose is to offer a different type of boutique with quality products.
“At times, I can be a bit stubborn when trying to purchase products I know my customers will love,” she said. “I also pride myself in customer service, if they are not happy, I am not happy.”
Customers can shop for products such as t-shirts and coffee mugs, purses, wallets, jewelry, candy, shoes and more.
“You never know what will be offered at Sass, as new inventory arrives daily,” Arthur said.
Customers can also shop online at https://atouchofsassandclass. commentsold.com/. Those new to A Touch of Sass N’ Class can also join its Facebook community at boutiquesassy.com.