WAUKESHA — A&W Restaurants announced its August sales increased 8.7% compared to the same month in 2019, following double-digit increases in February, May, June and July.
According to the announcement, year-to-date same-store sales growth has been at its highest levels since franchisees acquired the brand in 2011.
“As we head into the fall, sales at nearly two-thirds of our stand-alone restaurants are up over 2019, which was our eighth straight year of comp-store sales growth,” CEO Kevin Bazner said.
Franchisee acquired A&W Restaurants from YUM! Brands in 2011, and since then, average unit sales have increased by over 38%, according to the announcement.