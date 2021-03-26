A whole new market

BROOKFIELD — Clothes Mentor in Brookfield went from a business selling locally to one with a national reach during the pandemic.
The clothing resale and accessories store has locations around the country, including at 18000 W. Bluemound Road.
Like many businesses in Wisconsin, the Clothes Mentor shut down at the start of the pandemic when Gov. Tony Evers put in place the Safer-at-Home mandate. When they were allowed to reopen, the Clothes Mentor wanted to be able to reach clientele who weren’t leaving their homes, so Brookfield Clothes Mentor store manager Corrina Iacono said the company began to sell items from the many stores online.
“Our experience as a store has been very interesting,” she said. “It has been rewarding. we were able to prosper during COVID.
“We were able to grow, make sales during that time, which was a miracle.”
Clothes Mentor began selling their women’s fashions, shoes and accessories online in May. It was also a good way to sell unusual pieces that may have a more limited market.
“It was nice to be able to open up our market and be able to sell over,” Iacono said.
The way Clothes Mentor acquires its merchandise is to make a cash offer on items that people bring to the store. If the items don’t sell, the store takes a loss.
Even during the pandemic, people continued to bring in their items, Iacono said.
According to ThredUp’s 2019 Resale Report, conducted by GlobalData, resale has grown 21 times faster than the new apparel market in the last three years. The secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, to hit $51 billion, according to the report.
A Forbes March 2020 article said 64% of women are now open to buying used clothing and other items, up from 45 percent in 2016.
When someone orders an item online, Iacono still wants it to be a personal experience and wants the customer to be excited to receive something nice in the mail.
The Clothes Mentor sells clothing items ranging in size from 00 to 28, and all seasons are displayed throughout the year.
Iacono also emphasized that having many quality mall brands all under one roof is appealing to customers.