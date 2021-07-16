WEST BEND — A new rock shop, A Wonderland, 1749 Barton Ave., is bringing stones, custom jewelry and other creations to the city’s Barton area.
Alice Breit, of Alice’s Jewelry Creations, officially opened the brick-and-mortar store on April 1, a feat she stated she has always wanted to do.
While most rock shops may sell only rocks and items associated with them, Breit creates wire wrap jewelry. She estimates that she creates about 99% of the jewelry in her store. She has already created custom works for customers who want to use specific metals or stones in the piece.
She also sells her paintings from the store, as well as rocks and crystals, incense, and tapestries.
A Wonderland’s large variety includes common stones like amethyst and citrine to more uncommon varieties. She also has agates, selenite shaped into eggs, shells, spirit quartz, arrowheads, palm stones and more.
Breit has been doing craft and art shows for more than 15 years, but was interested in opening a permanent location. On a recent trip to Arizona, her friends encouraged her to put her plans into action.
“It’s easier to run a store than to set up a craft fair and deal with the weather,” she said. The store’s location also provides a backroom which she uses as a workspace to create both custom and pre-made pieces.
The name of the store is also a play on her first name, Alice, and “Alice in Wonderland.”
Overall, she said the customer feedback has been positive.
“So far everybody has liked it and said they will come back, and it’s hard getting people to realize that we’re here,” she said.
Her store also brings something different to the area as the next closest rock shops are in Jackson and Cedarburg.
Breit has even more plans to bring new items to her store. She will be in Arizona from Dec. 25 until the first week of March.
“The store will be closed then, and then starts up again with all new things,” she said. The store will also be remodeled in her absence.
A Wonderland is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Parking is available behind the store, as well as a wheelchair ramp.
For more information, call 920-946-3504 or visit the A Wonderland or Alice’s Jewelry Creations Facebook pages.