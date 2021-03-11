OZAUKEE COUNTY — This past year has been quite difficult for many people in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
Around this time last year many people, businesses and organizations were starting to prepare for the worse. On March 16, 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services mandated that all non-essential gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed statewide. Then Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order officially went into effect March 25, 2020.
Ozaukee County businesses and organizations have gone through many tribulations, especially when everything initially had to shut down during the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think certainly everybody struggled, no matter who they were and even if they were not impacted financially and their businesses were busy, they struggled because their businesses were busy,” said Pam King, executive director at the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce.
King said that she felt that most businesses in Grafton have found a rhythm and figured out a way to make things work out for them during this unconventional time, whether it was online ordering or drive up and carry out.
King noted that when PPE was more available it helped businesses and said that the village of Grafton created a COVID relief fund so businesses could apply for up to $10,000.
“From my perspective, I think our businesses are still trying to figure out how to see through the other side of it but most of them are at the top of the hill and working their way down and easing into a good rhythm,” she said. “Or if you went the opposite way they went down as deep as they could and now they’re halfway or three-quarters of the way up the hill back to normal.”
Many businesses in the county have been able to survive the year but there were some that didn’t make it due to the pandemic, like the River Room on the Milwaukee and Pourvino Winebar & Bistro in Grafton and AT JJ’s Bar in Cedarburg. Stores that closed in the Mequon-Thiensville area were Bavette La Boucherie, Beans & Barley, Anodyne Coffee, GetHappy Chocolatier and E2 Yoga & Fitness.
However, Grafton, Cedarburg and Mequon have also seen new businesses come to their area. Five Below moved into the Grafton Commons, which is also expecting the upcoming opening of a TJ Maxx March 18. Cedarburg welcomed a few businesses in its downtown area such as Frannie’s Market, Lakeside Cookie Co. and A Touch of Class N’ Sass. North Shore Boulangerie, Pizza Man, X Golf Mequon and Cocoa Tree Confectionery opened up in Mequon this past year.
A silver lining
Real estate and home improvement seemingly has thrived this past year in Grafton, according to King. While many people are spending more time at home, it gives people the opportunity to make improvements to their houses.
King said she has talked to several real estate agencies such as Shorewest Realtors, Schmit Realty Inc. and Hollrith Realty Inc. and they’ve said they’ve been very busy during this time. King also heard that KJS Construction in Grafton is also booked.
King said that she and businesses in Grafton are cautiously optimistic at this time as the vaccine for COVID-19 is slowly becoming more available to the public.
“We are hopeful that as we move into midsummer we’ll feel much more comfortable and confident with the status of our community relative to COVID and our ability to really move forward with some things,” she said. “I think everybody is hesitant.”
The pandemic in Cedarburg
The line for Maggie Dobson, executive director at the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, during the pandemic has been, “If you’re going to go through a pandemic, a community like Cedarburg is definitely the place to do it.”
She added, “We have a strong community of businesses, a strong community of residents and people who generally understand and know why it’s important to support the businesses that support them.”
The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce encouraged residents early in the pandemic to reach out and support their local businesses. While the pandemic has been hard for everyone, Dobson said she thinks that there are positives that have come out of having to learn more about shopping locally.
Cedarburg was no different during the pandemic and businesses faced their own struggles, trying to adapt. One thing that hit Cedarburg hard was less tourism. The city of Cedarburg gives the chamber 95% of the room taxes to use for things such as capital improvements supporting the visitor center.
“We definitely did see a clear loss in room tax revenue,” Dobson said. “It got a little bit better towards the end of the year but it still was a major difference from what it was in previous years. Like so many communities, we were doing really well economically before this (pandemic) happened. There were a lot of projections of really positive and good strides that were going to be made in the tourism side of things, both for Cedarburg and for other neighboring communities.”
The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce has moved their event schedule from June to December and are looking to bring back their networking opportunities for businesses.
Mequon, Thiensville adapt
Tina Schwantes, executive director of the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce, said the trend in the community seems to mirror the broader situation where businesses were affected differently depending on the business type or industry.
“Most businesses have struggled, but others stayed flat and some have even thrived during the pandemic,” she said. “It was very impressive that so many businesses were innovative about how to move forward. Businesses began to offer curbside delivery and pickup, offer appointments, expanded their online presence and features so customers would be able to communicate and purchase online, added new products or creative packages to offer. I believe the businesses also stayed informed about opportunities for financial assistance and utilized that help in order to stay afloat.”
Schwantes noted that retail stores, restaurants, hotels, salons, and events and entertainment were the type of businesses that seemed to struggle the most. She reported that the businesses that thrived were grocery stores, shipping and delivery, hardware stores and home improvement related services in the Mequon-Thiensville area.
Schwantes said local businesses are feeling more optimistic now that vaccines are out and cases are trending downward.
During the pandemic, the M-T Chamber became an information resource for their members and kept them informed about available loans and grants, webinar opportunities, and rules and guidelines. The chamber, like the chambers in Grafton and Cedarburg, promoted businesses. They sent mailings about special offers and packages or how they were adapting to continue to offer their goods and services during the Safer at Home time frame and beyond.
“The M-T Chamber recognized business to business connections were even more crucial during this time, so M-T Chamber continued to offer education and networking opportunities via Zoom and formed a private group for members on our Facebook page,” Schwantes said.