MADISON — Pump prices continue to tumble as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel — a price not seen since August, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week to $3.35. For consumers, gasoline prices were last this low on Oct. 20.
“Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it’s not for a very good reason,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “A potential COVID-19-induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low.”
On Dec. 2, OPEC and its allies, a group referred to as OPEC+, announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. The move was likely in response to the Biden administration’s call to increase supply to tame high fuel prices.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by more than 4 million barrels to 215,422 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand dipped from 9.3 million barrels per day to 8.8 million barrels per day. The slight decrease in demand contributed to falling prices, while lower crude prices also put downward market pressure on pump prices.
Today’s national average of $3.35 is 7 cents less than a month ago and $1.19 more than a year ago.