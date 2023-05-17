FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Legal arguments over women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago.(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)