Action Power Sports constructing watercraft showroom

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Local anglers may soon have a reason to rejoice, especially if they have any money squirreled away for a new boat.
Action Power Sports, at Highway 59 and Coral Drive, is getting ready to start construction on a 20,000-square-foot watercraft showroom designed to feed the growing market for boats.
While COVID-19 may be hammering some parts of the economy, motorcycle and recreation vehicle dealers are thriving, and boats are a big part of that, Mike Billingsly, Action Power Sports’ service manager, said Tuesday.
“We are flourishing right now. COVID-19 just amplified things for us,” Billingsly said. “Nobody is taking vacations, so they’re spending more money on toys.”
With watercraft in short supply these days, the business has already presold boats that aren’t even in stock yet, Billingsly noted.
Once completed, the new showroom will give the company the space it needs to display pontoon boats, as well as Yamaha and Mercury outboards.
In addition to the showroom, the company is also constructing four boat storage buildings on land behind their main building.
The storage buildings will also be used for repair and maintenance of boats, Billingsly said.