HARTFORD — Bob Jewell, a resident of Hartford, always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. He’s worked for a billboard company, owned real estate but a golden opportunity for him to purchase a small sign company changed the trajectory of his career.
“I knew I wanted my own business but I also knew you have to be able to take this risk,” said Jewell.
Eleven years ago he launched Ad-ucation Media.
The concept of Ad-ucation Media is, local businesses support billboards displayed at the schools and the schools are paid a straight commission semi-annually.
“It was born off of a simple idea of helping raise funds for schools for particular school events,” Jewell said.
Ad-ucation has an inhouse graphic design department.
“What we display in the schools are 4 x 8 ft. full color graphic billboards that fit into a frame,” said Jewell. “They’re very upscale in appearance, it’s not like hanging a banner in the hallway.”
The messages must be positive and educational. Messages range from healthy habits, safe driving to positive peer relationships. Media sponsorships are approved by the school administration prior to posting.
“We work hard to ensure our boards are not direct advertising to the students, but have a creative visual and verbal message. It is a great way to help support schools and your community,” said Jewell.
Students benefit from the messages and also benefit from the services and equipment provided by the funds from Ad-ucation Media sponsorships.
Ad-ucation Media works with the Hartford Union School District and several other districts including Grafton, Cudahy, West Bend, Menomonee Falls and more.
“One of the schools that I worked with used the money to help fund extracurricular activities, like if a child wouldn’t have the ability for the extracurricular activity fees the school would use the money that we paid them to cover those expenses,” Jewell said.
Jewell gave an example of a client, East Side Lumber in Hartford, a long-time customer of Ad-ucation Media. The school recognizes them as a local business, the schools buy their products for their Tech-Ed classes. East Side Lumber is in front of students who are all future customers.
To date, Ad-ucation has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Hartford Schools through the Ad-ucation Media School Sponsorship Program.
“I’m pretty proud of that fact,” Jewell said. “Helping raise funds for schools, that’s our main objective, that’s our job description.”