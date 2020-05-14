MEQUON — The Mequon Common Council this week approved an additional $250,000 of funding for the Emergency Loan Fund Program to assist local businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides a total of $400,000 in funding and allows for loans of up to $15,000 each for qualifying small businesses.
Qualifying businesses are defined as: Operations open to the public within the city of Mequon prior to Jan. 1, 2019.
Operations open to the public after Jan. 1, 2020 may also qualify, provided the business has a satellite location within the seven counties of Southeastern Wisconsin known as M7.
Operations that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Operations supported by 25 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees or less as of March 1, 2020. Existing Revolving Loan Fund program participants are not eligible.
Loans are limited to a five-year term, payments and interest are deferred through June 30, 2021, and payable at a 1% interest rate after June 30, 2021. Loans shall be backed by a personal guaranty from any principal owner and will be vetted for financial stability and positive financial performance during the 2019 and 2020 to-date fiscal years. Applications will be acted upon within five business days on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details, contact Community Development Director Kim Tollefson at 262-236-2903.