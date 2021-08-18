TOWN OF GENESEE — Adeline Montessori School withdrew a conditional use permit application this week for a new location in the Town of Genesee, following concern from locals.
Head of School Emily Rodriguez said there was “some pushback from the community that was worried about traffic and light pollution, noise pollution,” and school officials collectively decided they’d be more comfortable looking for an alternative site in another area.
Adeline Montessori still operates its location on Sunset Drive in Genesee, but will no longer be pursuing use for a multi-acre property on Wern Way.
The infant and toddler programming will remain at the Sunset location, while the school is also leasing space from St. Joseph Middle School in Waukesha for other programming.
Rodriguez said Adeline is open to exploring potential sites in the general area, and is looking to have “a minimum of 10 acres for our new site,” with an emphasis on green space for learning opportunities. A new site is under consideration outside Genesee, but Rodriguez said it would be too soon to disclose further details.
Adeline Montessori has acquired a charter contract with the Office of Educational Opportunity, allowing it to be publicly funded and open to the public for grades 4K-8th.
Adeline is currently located on 2.4 acres on the south side of Sunset Drive in Genesee at S31-W29553. The property was formerly a day care and learning center and before that was a different Montessori school. Montessori education focuses on individualized learning for each student, with educators making adjustments to curriculum as needed.
Rodriguez previously told The Freeman her grandmother was a founder of the Montessori School of Waukesha, of which her father later became director and where she taught for five years.
Anyone interested in learning more about the school can visit adelinemontessori.com.