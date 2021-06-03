Advanced Inspections joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Advanced Inspections, LLC as a new member recently.
Chamber Ambassador Scott Heyerdahl of Scott Heyerdahl – First Weber, Inc., second from right, presents Marc Tarkowski of Advanced Inspections, LLC with a membership plaque from the chamber. Also pictured from left are: Ambassador Mike Gogin of Mike Gogin — State Farm Insurance and board members Jessie Puzach of Birch & Banyan Coffee and Cindy Bong of Global Financial Group.
Advanced Inspections LLC is a professional inspection company providing buyer, seller, warranty and consult inspections along with radon testing and professional drone services for Hartland and the surrounding Lake Country area.
Advanced Inspections, LLC is at W345-N6632 Whittaker Road, Town of Oconomowoc and can be reached at 262-354-5643. Visit www.advancedinspectionsllc.com for more information.