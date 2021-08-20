Advanced Inspections joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Advanced Inspections as a new member recently. Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen of Keller Williams Lake Country, right, presents Marc Tarkowski of Advanced Inspections, LLC with a membership plaque from the chamber.
Also pictured from left t o right are: Chamber President Lynn Minturn and Ambassadors Mark Walters of Re/MAX Realty Group, Christina Ligon of Bank Five Nine and Rebecca Margraf of Competitor Awards and Engraving.
Advanced Inspections LLC is a full-time, full-service home inspection company dedicated to providing professional home inspections, certified radon testing and FAA licensed drone services. They evaluate your home’s condition using advanced technology to completely inspect your home from top to bottom, inside and out.
Advanced Inspections, LLC is located at W345-N6632 Whittaker Road, Town of Oconomowoc, and can be reached at 262-354-5643.