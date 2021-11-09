AdvantaClean of Badgerland acquires sister franchise

MEQUON — AdvantaClean of Badgerland has acquired AdvantaClean of Suburban Milwaukee.
According to a press release from the company, this move is expected to strengthen the franchise’s ability to deliver services to residential and commercial property owners throughout southeast Wisconsin.
AdvantaClean is a light environmental services company specializing in indoor air quality, mold remediation and emergency water restoration services.
Owner Dave Harley says customers of the combined franchise can expect the same quality and range of services they have come to rely upon from two franchises.
“I have the utmost respect for the professionals at AdvantaClean of Suburban Milwaukee and am excited they’re now on my team,” Harley said. “Together, we can give property owners even more peace of mind knowing there is a team of experts ready to help in an emergency.”
AdvantaClean offers round-the-clock cleanup and drying services in case of flooding. Other services include mold testing, remediation and elimination; odor control and elimination; air duct cleaning; air conditioner coil cleaning; and dryer-vent cleaning.”
“Dave is an outstanding leader and business person who is dedicated to service, efficiency and quality” said Barry Hintz, outgoing owner of AdvantaClean of Suburban Milwaukee. “I know I’m leaving all of my customers in great hands.”
Harley acquired the AdvantaClean of Badgerland franchise in 2018. The merged operation will operate under the Badgerland name. For more information visit https://www.advantaclean.com/mequon-wi/.