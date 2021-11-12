MILWAUKEE — Thousands of employees at Advocate Aurora Health will see a bump in their pay when the health care organization that operates in Illinois and Wisconsin increases its minimum hourly wage to $18 beginning Dec. 5.
According to Thursday’s announcement, the wage increase is meant to “recognize” Advocate Aurora employees’ important work and to “create social impact that dramatically improves individuals’ health and well-being.”
For Advocate Aurora employees who are earning the current minimum wage of $15 an hour, this change will give them roughly $500 more per month on a pre-tax basis.
“This decision reflects how much we value our team members, whose commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially during these challenging times. It also reflects our commitment to being a great employer,” said President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh. “Establishing industry-leading compensation is one way to reward our team members for their tremendous contributions while helping more people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”
The 10,800 team members directly impacted by Advocate Aurora’s new minimum wage include those in food service and environmental services positions. An additional 20,000 team members who already make more than $18 an hour, including pharmacy technicians and licensed practical nurses (LPNs), will also receive raises, according to the announcement.
Advocate Aurora’s latest pay increase marks the system’s fourth minimum wage increase in less than three years. After committing to gradually raise its starting wage from $11 an hour to $15 an hour, Advocate Aurora increased its minimum hourly rate to $13 in mid-2019, $14 in early 2020 and $15 at the beginning of this year.
Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 12 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 75,000 employees, including more than 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization.