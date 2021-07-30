WAUKESHA — In the midst of one of the hottest housing markets the region has ever seen, one piece of buildable, residential land in the city has been surprisingly free of activity. took place, the company began working with local businesswoman Judy Fuller of Pinnacle Realty to clear the 3.6-acre property and prepare it for possible residential development.
Much of that work was completed in 2018, with the expectation that the individual lots or the entire property itself, might be purchased by home builders.
Back in the spring of 2018 Fuller said she had been talking with builders, but it appears those conversations never resulted in development deals.
Today, Fuller says she is no longer involved in redeveloping or marketing the land, noting The Aeroshade lot, which sits along Ellis Street between Greenfield and Oakland avenues, has sat vacant since 2017 when the Aeroshade Company demolished its factory. The company closed in August 2015 after more than 100 years in business.
Shortly after the demolition that her role was really limited to getting the property ready for development.
Recently several large dirt mounds that covered the accidental nature sanctuary were cleared to make way for potential houses.
Some interest
Although there has been no visible signs of development on the land, conversations maybe going on in the background amongst potential developers.
Senior Planner Jeff Fortin said Thursday that community development officials did meet with an interested developer this summer, but he said it was just a preliminary inquiry. “It was just a general discussion on what needed to be completed before they could start building homes on the property if they did purchase it,” Fortin said. “They didn't give us any indication how serious they were about purchasing.”
If a developer does decide to pursue a residential project at the site, they will still need to pursue a certified survey map (CSM) and install a sidewalk along Greenfield Avenue, Fortin said.
The property was last platted for an 18-lot subdivision.