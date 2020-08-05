MILWAUKEE — Marcus Corporation reported Tuesday it lost $27,475,000 in the second quarter and its revenue was $7,933,000, compared to total revenues of $232,500,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
In addition, the operating loss was $53,062,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to operating income of $27,475,000 for the prior year quarter.
Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $27,029,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $18,066,000 for the same period in fiscal 2019.
The net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $0.89 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $0.58 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the industries in which we compete, and the global economy is truly unprecedented,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Yet thanks to the resiliency of our team, our strong financial position and the proactive measures we took when the pandemic began, including reducing expenses and increasing our liquidity, we are positioned to weather this crisis. As we prudently reopen our theaters, hotels and restaurants, I have every confidence that our outstanding team has gone above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience while protecting the health and safety of our guests and associates. We have always said our associates are our greatest asset. That has proven true time and again throughout this crisis.”
According to Marcus Corporation’s earning report, it feels that it entered the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in a “position of strength.”
Even though all theaters and hotels were closed during the most of the second quarter, Marcus Corporation said its net-debt-to-capitalization ratio (debt, net of cash) was 32% at the end of the second quarter.
Also, on April 29, The Marcus Corporation entered into an amendment to its credit agreement, which included a new $90.8 million term loan. This additional financing further enhanced the company’s liquidity, which as of June 25, 2020 included approximately $170 million in cash and revolving credit availability.
“Maintaining a strong balance sheet has always been core to our strategy,” said Marcus. “With our enhanced liquidity, we believe it positions us to continue to sustain our operations well into 2021, even in the unlikely scenario that our properties continue to be closed. It is also worth noting that in addition to our owned hotels, we own the underlying real estate for the majority of our theaters. We believe this is a significant advantage for us relative to our peers as it keeps our monthly fixed lease payments low and provides significant underlying credit support for our balance sheet.”