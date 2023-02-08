FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Backstreets, a magazine and website that has served Springsteen's fans for 43 years, is shutting down, its publisher writing that he has been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero's current tour. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)