FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2012, file photo provided by the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the platforms Ellen and Elly stand offshore near Long Beach, Calif., in the BSEE's Pacific Region. Oil production in federal waters in the Pacific is down 90% over the past several decades and no new drilling leases have been sold in the region since the early 1980s. As oil reservoirs beneath California’s offshore platforms get depleted, that means thinner profits for the industry. (Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement via AP, File)