Air-medical flight service coming to Hartford area

HARTFORD — A new air medical flight service is planning to offer service in the Hartford area sometime later this year.
The city’s Common Council has approved a lease with Air Methods Corporation of Greenwood, Colorado, to lease one existing hangar at the Hartford Municipal Airport and construct a building on land next door reserved for new construction to house the helicopter’s crew members and parking for them. The existing hangar will be used to store the company’s emergency helicopters.
City officials said the company operates “similar to Flight for Life.”
Air Methods Corporation is an American privately-owned helicopter operator. According to the company’s website, the air medical division provides emergency medical services to between 70,000 and 100,000 patients every year. It operates in 48 states and Haiti, with air medical as its primary business focus.
City Planner Justin Drew said the company plans to employ 14 people at the Hartford airport location.
“There will be four nurses, four pilots, four paramedics and two mechanics,” Drew said. “The construction of the new building for the crew quarters will go before the Plan Commission for their review and approval.”
The existing hangar was owned and the property leased by HXF Aviation Services, LLC (Paul Osmanski), and the space where the crew quarters will be built is owned by the city. The city routinely approves the transfer of airport hangar land leases upon the sale of the hangar building. The new combined lease for the two properties will expire on Dec. 31, 2032 and will come up for a rate review in five years from Jan. 1, 2021. The total 18,000-square-foot hangar lease is based on the rate of 10 cents per square foot at $1,800 per year.
Drew said normally the company will have one helicopter on site at a time, but when maintenance is being performed on one helicopter a second one will be located at the Hartford site.
“They hope to go before the Plan Commission in the next couple of months,” Drew said. “They want to begin operations as quickly as possible, which could possibly take place sometime this summer. They chose to come to Hartford because they like the location.”
Air Methods’ corporate headquarters are at the Denver Technological Center, Greenwood Village, Colorado, in the Denver metropolitan area. The company was founded in 1980.
Messages were left seeking more information from Air Methods officials, but they did not return those calls before deadline.