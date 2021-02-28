Air Methods aims to start new Hartford medical flight service in spring

HARTFORD — Construction could begin in the few weeks at the Hartford Municipal Airport on a building that will be the crew quarters for a new air medical flight service to be operated by Colorado-based Air Methods Corporation.
Airport Manager Darryl Kranz said parts of the plan have received state approval, but the company is now waiting for local approvals. All helicopters based in Hartford will have “LifeNet” painted on them.
Sam Nepple, the company’s director of base integrations, said company officials are very familiar with Wisconsin and have air partnerships based in several other Wisconsin cities. “We did an extensive review of the area and the needs and identified the Hartford area as a location that needed air medical services,” Nepple said. “I’ve been at the airport and toured it numerous times with some of the city staff. That includes Airport Manager Darryl Kranz and City Planner Justin Drew. I think it is an excellent facility and it really shows the investment that the city has made recently to expand resources and services there. That is one of the reasons we identified it as a location.”
Nepple lives in Wisconsin and knows the weather here will impact the construction of the crew headquarters.
“It is hoped the company will be able to start air operations out of Hartford by late spring or early summer,” Nepple said. “We will respond when requested by 911 or a hospital so the service area can vary. I would say typically we will service about a 50-mile circle around Hartford. It could be a little further depending on the situation.
“Hartford will use an Airbus EC-135 helicopter. It is a twin-engine aircraft and it can carry up to three medical crew members. So we have the ability to take additional crew members as it is needed from a hospital as well as provide a variety of services in the aircraft,” Nepple said. “We can administer blood products, advanced airway interventions, we can put patients on ventilators and we have a wide number of medications that are on board. There are also a number of surgical procedures that also be performed right on the aircraft.”
Nepple said Air Methods was one of the first air medical service companies in the country. He said the 14 Hartford employees will provide service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“They will respond to 911 calls or calls from first responders at accident scenes,” Nepple said. “At any time the helicopter will be staffed with a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic. The flight nurse and flight paramedic have received extensive training in critical care medicine. The helicopter is really a flying intensive care unit.”
Nepple said the company’s workers have also had to work through the coronavirus pandemic, which has provided them with extra training and added expertise.
“We have had to do more from the point of personal protection and we do have the process of cleaning each helicopter down after a transport,” Nepple said. “It used to take a couple of hours, now we have it down to a system where it takes much less time.”