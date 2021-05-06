HARTFORD — Air Methods has officially moved into its new hangar at the Hartford Municipal Airport and looks to start operations this weekend. The company has applied for state approvals to move operations to Hartford and hope to have it back by the end of the week.
“Having such a life-saving service located right in our backyard adds to the additional health improvements that are likewise happening with our Fire and Rescue Department moving to Paramedic level of services on Saturday,” said City Administrator Steve Volkert on Tuesday.
Sam Nepple, Air Method’s director of base integrations, previously said company officials are very familiar with Wisconsin and have air partnerships based in several other Wisconsin cities.
“We did an extensive review of the area and the needs and identified the Hartford area as a location that needed air medical services,” Nepple said.
Hartford will use an Airbus EC-135 helicopter. It is a twin-engine aircraft and it can carry up to three medical crew members.
Nepple said Air Methods was one of the first air medical service companies in the country. He said 14 Hartford employees will provide service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.