FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb Inc. is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human-rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China including widely reported genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. An open letter sent on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Chesky argues that Airbnb is trying to drive tourism in China at the expense of Uyghurs and Tibetans who cannot travel freely in the country. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)