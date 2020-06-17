MILWAUKEE — Airoldi Brothers recently expanded its services through acquisition of six locations of McCoy NationaLease, a commercial truck leasing rental and contract provider, in Janesville, Appleton, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Rockford, Ill., and Minneapolis.
“This sale will expand Airoldi’s reach in the market and our footprint in the industry, allowing us to service more prospective customers, continue to support existing clients, and provide job opportunities in local markets,” said Cheri Airoldi, owner of Airoldi Brothers.