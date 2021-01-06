HARTFORD — Two boyhood friends have grown their dream of owning a sports collectables business together by opening a new and second location. This one is at 52 North Main Street in downtown Hartford.
On Saturday, downtown merchants and city officials gathered to hold a formal ribbon cutting to mark the formal opening of the Hartford location.
Aaron Heine and Josh Rowell have been best friends since age 4. Always involved in sports and sports collectables from a young age, their experiences collecting baseball cards would provide the foundation for the business that eventually became AJ Collectables — with the “A” standing for Aaron and the “J” for Josh.
“They bought the former Gunderson’s Sports Cards in 2015 in West Allis and then in 2018 they moved to the larger location they are now at in Greenfield,” said Hartford Store Manager Brian Brauer. “I have been a longtime customer of theirs and I and others have been pushing them for some time about opening another location farther north to serve customers. They choose Hartford because they love the city and the downtown area.”
Brauer said the Hartford location, as well as the store in Greenfield, has just about anything a sports fan would want as far as collectables and memorabilia.
“We have framed, signed jerseys of many of the great players in various sports, we have signed full-sized football helmets, we have signed baseballs, we have bobble heads,” Brauer said. “We have individual sports cards that range in price from 10 cents to $20,000. We have unopened packs of cards of all the major sports and we have all the supplies you would need to keep your collectables safe. We have a 1933 Gougey Babe Ruth card that is technically priceless, but we’re asking $20,000 for it.
“We buy, sell and we trade. We will help get their cards graded and help to determine the authenticity of items and autographs certified by the well-known company JSA,” Brauer said. “They come to our stores about three to four times a year so we can give customers the most value for their collectables.”
Brauer said Heine and Rowell had been considering expanding either north or south of their Greenfield location in either the Hartford, West Bend or Slinger areas.
“I live in Jackson and driving to Greenfield is such a long trip for me and they have a bunch of customers that live in Hartford already. So when those customers found out Aaron and Josh were thinking about expanding they really convinced them about Hartford,” Brauer said. “They then got in contact with the Chamber of Commerce in Hartford and everything worked out from there really fast.”
Brauer said they have had a great many positive comments about the addition of the Hartford location.
“They are so excited and supportive to have us in Hartford. So many people have commented that it’s been so long since they’ve had a shop like this in the area,” Brauer said. “I’m thrilled because in this industry I’ve said that I want this industry to be about honesty, integrity and value and AJ Collectables provides all of that.”
The Hartford location will be closed on Mondays, open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday they are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. You can call 1-800-781-2030 with questions or to ensure they are open.
“We are going to be having various gatherings once COVID is under control. We have a back room that is going to be a lounge with two 70-inch televisions with couches, tables and video games. We will be holding special events and game day activities and parties there,” Brauer said. “We really want to be part of the community.”