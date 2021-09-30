AJ’s Pub in Oconomowoc to close in December

OCONOMOWOC — AJ’s Pub, 125 N. Main St., has sold and will be closing by the end of the year, according to owner Jenny Keepman.
Keepman said the bar’s last day will be Dec. 7.
“We’re just trying to have a fun summer as we countdown our last days,” Keepman said.
AJ’s is the last business in the building to still be in operation after Schulte HVAC and MoboEvo moved. The space in the former Jim’s Sports Haven is also not open for business.
Keepman said she is sad about the bar closing given she is an Oconomowoc native and that Oconomowoc’s fall schedule is packed with mainstay events.
“It’s kind of real now,” Keepman said. “We’re just going to soak it in.”
Keepman said AJ’s was her second bar and it has been a roller coaster running a business. “During the hard times I’m the one making all the decisions,” she said. “It’s sad because people have really come out of the woodwork and shown how much they love AJ’s and how sad they are to see it go.
“Aside from all the craziness of running a business, that is true, it’s going to be really sad to see it go.”
Keepman said she tries to focus on the things that led her to want to sell — such as how risky of a business it is given the way the world is right now and the difficulties of staffing — just to keep her emotions out of it.
“The outpour of love is nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” she said.
AJ’s has been more than just a bar for some people, Keepman said.
“Some people look at it as a family and it’s been a big part of the community,” she said. “People bring their dogs and their families and it’s just a family.
“It’s sad that I feel like we’re part of the community and just a little chunk of that community is going to be gone now.”