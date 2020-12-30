Albrecht’s bakers get creative for New Year’s

DELAFIELD — As the curtain drops on what been a tumultuous year for many, bakers at Sentry Foods Albrecht’s Delafield Market are giving locals the opportunity to celebrate in a humorous way.
“Our bakery has been busy making some fun cakes for New Year’s,” said Sentry Foods Albrecht’s Delafield Market Family Co-Owner Kerry Jeanpierre.
Store Director Bill Ryerson said the themed cakes follow a tradition of helping local residents deal with other difficult things, such as when the Packers end their football season on a loss. In those cases, Packers themed cakes with the words “who cares?” will hit the store shelves for customers to move forward goodnaturedly.
“I just challenged my bakers, they’ve always done a really good job in the past,” Ryerson said. Some of the notable cakes available currently include one sporting a fake face mask stating “First rule of 2021: Never talk about 2020,” a one out of five star rating for 2020 with “Very bad, would not recommend” written beneath and a cake with the image of a screw followed by “2020.” Ryerson said the cakes are typically selling for about $6.99 and customers can also call the grocery to place an order as well.