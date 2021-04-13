TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Casey’s General Store at 506 N. Wauwatosa Road will continue to not sell alcohol. The Cedarburg Town Board denied the convenience store’s request to amend its conditional use permit to allow the sale of alcohol by a vote of 3 to 2.
This is the second time the Town Board denied allowing the sale of alcohol as part of the store’s conditional use permit. The store currently has a cigarette license and offers convenience items, beverages and food such as pizza, sandwiches and donuts.
Town Supervisor Bill Wattson said he was not in favor of amending the CUP, noting that Casey’s is in a residential area and schools are nearby.
Richard Wollner, a neighbor of the convenience store, expressed the same concerns as Wattson.
“I say alcohol there is going to be nothing but bad news,” he said.
State statutes say that no “Class A” or “Class B” license or permit can be issued to a premise of which the main entrance is less than 300 feet away from the main entrance of a school and other facilities such as hospitals or churches. This does not apply to Casey’s because it is located over 800 feet to the main entrance to the nearest school.
Wollner said that Casey’s will survive if they don’t sell alcohol. Wattson noted that when the Town Board was considering an amendment to the CUP to allow alcohol sales back in January 2020, a different representative from Casey’s said they didn’t rely on alcohol sales.
Town Supervisor Gary Wickert was in support of amending the CUP to allow alcohol sales.
“They can get by without a lot of things they sell but why should they have to?” he asked.
A conditional use permit cannot be granted unless a list of conditions are present. The Town Board noted the following two of six conditions that they thought could be affected with allowing alcohol sales in Casey’s CUP: Welfare. The establishment, maintenance or operation of the conditional use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare.
Compatible with adjacent land. The uses, values and enjoyment of other Town property in the neighborhood for purposes already permitted shall be in no foreseeable manner substantially impaired or diminished by the establishment, maintenance or operation of the conditional use.
The convenience store was also seeking to amend its hours in the conditional use permit to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily store hours (unchanged), with 24 hours pay at the pump. However, this request was withdrawn by the representatives of Casey’s.
In other business, the Town Board recognized Wickert for his 20 years of service to the Town of Cedarburg as town supervisor. Wickert decided not to rerun for town supervisor this past election.