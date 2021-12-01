ALCOM acquires Hartford's Triton trailers

HARTFORD — ALCOM LLC, North America’s leading supplier of aluminum trailers, announced Nov. 23 that it has completed the acquisition of Triton Trailers, a well-established manufacturer of premium aluminum trailer products.
Headquartered in Hartford, Triton holds the top position in aluminum personal watercraft (PWC) trailer production and ranks second in overall aluminum trailer sales of all types. Founded in 1975, Triton boasts more than 40 years of trailer manufacturing experience across a variety of recreational and utility market segments. Offering a robust product line of open and enclosed snowmobile, ATV/UTV< PWC, cargo and motorcycle towing solutions, Triton is a definite market leader. Having pioneered the PWC trailer.
“Triton has always been admired from afar and has been a strong competitor. As a leading brand name and fellow industry frontrunner, we are excited to build upon Triton’s reputation of quality and innovation,” said Trapper Clark, chief executive officer of ALCOM.
The Triton leadership group and production teams will continue guiding operations at the Hartford facility while the brand is integrated into the ALCOM family. With significant growth plans for 2022 and beyond, this acquisition represents another key milestone in positioning ALCOM as the trailer industry’s premier business partner.
This announcement comes on the heels of a productive year for the organization punctuated by the successful launch of a Deland, Fla. operation and a recently signed lease in Waco, Texas, 2021.
Overcoming significant supply chain constrains and an ultra-competitive labor market, ALCOM’s success is largely attributed to a dedicated workforce that will exceed 1,000 employees, post-acquisition.