CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Hoping to address frustrations among homebuilders and their customers, the Common Council this week increased its height regulations for single-family homes to 45 feet or three stories.
The ordinance change would only affect homes that are more than 40 feet from another structure.
“In the past we measured the height of houses at a midpoint from the side elevation,” Alderman Brandon Bergman said Wednesday. “What builders have struggled with is that when you apply that to houses with exposed basements, you have to build a retaining wall.”
According to a staff memo included in the meeting agenda, Carl Tomich of Westridge Builders provided staff with several sample homes that would be similar to those built in the Swan View Farms subdivision that exceeded the city’s current height standard of 35 feet for single-family homes.
Staff had also recommended increasing the height for duplexes, but aldermen declined to make that change, Bergman said.
“I think it is a good partnership between government and business,” he said. “Sometimes you run into ordinances that don’t work when applied in the real world. Maybe a third of the houses in a subdivision will be three stories. If you look at these houses from the street side, they are going to look exactly the same as the others, and they won’t have some big retaining wall.”