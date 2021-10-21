WEST BEND — Months after the announcement that All In Books will close, owner Betty Bartelt announced this week that she will be opening an online comic books store in her late husband’s honor.
Bartelt owned All In Books with her husband, Mike Bartelt. The two began selling books online in 1999 and later opened the brick and mortar store. Mike Bartelt passed away Feb. 18 from heart complications due to Marfan syndrome.
“When my husband died, I sat down and I went through everything, and there is no way I could run the full business completely by myself without him,” said Bartelt.
Throughout his life, Mike Bartelt had a passion for comic books and collected thousands of comics.
“He was a huge comic book collector from the time he was five up until the time he died at 55,” she said.
“He gave me my dream, which was a used book store, and we were just starting his dream together with selling comic books at the flea market and coming up with different ideas when he passed away. I decided doing the comic book portion would be a way of honoring him,” she said.
She also wanted to keep the “All In” name. Through times of health issues, the couple would say “I’m all in” to one another.
Bartelt stated the comic book store will sell back-issued comic books with “everything from the golden age to the silver and bronze age to the modern age.” For now, she is not focusing on new releases, but plans to sell comics a few months after their release date.
Bartelt already has about 100 boxes of comics at the Necedah Flea Market where they previously sold comics and plans to order books to maintain the inventory.
While she did not know much about comics previously, Bartelt has been taking what she refers to as a “crash course in comic books.” She learned more with the help of her husband’s cousin and friends.
Bartelt is renting an office across the street from All In Books at 115 North Main St.
The store is online-based, but those who live in the area can schedule a time to pick up purchased comic books. She also plans to continue ordering books for those in town if needed.
All In Books will officially close on Dec. 30. The used book store will also be closed Nov. 3-14 as Bartelt will be traveling.
All In Books Comic Book Store will kick off online sales beginning Nov. 15. The inventory can be found at the store’s Facebook page or on the Shopify website.