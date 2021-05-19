WEST BEND — All In Books, 136 N. Main St., is officially closing Dec. 30, owner Betty Bartelt announced Tuesday.
Betty and her husband, Michael Bartelt owned and operated the store.
Michael Bartelt passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 55 due to complications from Marfan syndrome, a disorder which affects connective tissue.
Bartelt stated that while his death was not a surprise, she was left heartbroken.
“All In Books was ‘our’ dream, and after looking at all the financials, and seeing what I need now that he is gone, I realize that I will not be able to keep the book store going,” Bartelt said in a post announcing the store’s closing. “I am not closing because the million reasons you can come up with, it is simply that without Michael by my side to help me with all the day to day things, the dream we had seems empty.”
When the announcement was first made, Bartelt stated she was unsure of the exact last day, but it would be in the fall. Since then, she stated that she will be closing out the year with the store on Dec. 30.
All In Books began in 1999 when the Bartelts began selling books online. They later opened a storefront in downtown West Bend selling used books at discounted prices. The business was active in the community and a part of many local events.