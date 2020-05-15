All quiet at Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — Despite the frenzy that followed Wednesday’s overturning of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, things at the once-bustling Brookfield Square shopping mall were mostly quiet on Thursday. Although two stores with exterior entrances — Shoe Carnival and The University Book Store Fan Shop — were open, along with a few restaurants providing curbside takeout, the rest of Brookfield Square remained closed, including anchor stores like Barnes & Noble and JC Penney.
A smattering of restaurant employees’ cars could be seen dotting the parking lots, but the shopping center itself was the province of Canada geese and mall walkers. Michele Ketchum of Oconomowoc and her cousin, Chris Phinney from West Allis, spent the afternoon walking the mall’s perimeter. The friends said they were eager to walk in the mall again but wouldn’t be doing so they could be sure that it was safe. A call made to the mall’s management on Thursday was not returned.