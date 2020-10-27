PORT WASHINGTON — The Barry Company, a leading southeast Wisconsin commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced last week that David Buckley represented Allen Edmonds LLC in the sale of three lots in the Bywater Business Park to three different buyers since February. The fully improved lots were 1.06, 3.48 and 4.83 acres that were a planned expansion area next to a building Allen Edmonds leased. When the warehouse was no longer viable for their operations the excess land was listed for sale.
The most recent sale to Maritime Holdings LLC occurred on Oct. 14.
Maritime Holdings owns two adjacent buildings and purchased the land for future expansion.
The other land sales earlier this year were to a plumbing supply company and to a HVAC company. The HVAC company had planned to construct a building in the Town of Port Washington however the Bywater Drive Business Park offered amenities of sewer and water in a business park setting.
“With the short supply of Industrial buildings not only in Port Washington but Southeastern Wisconsin the appetite is strong for industrial sites,” Buckley said. “I have been getting inquiries on land sites that have been listed for a long time, by multiple parties which tells me the industrial market continues to be optimistic for the future.”