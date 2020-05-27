MADISON — Alliant Energy announced plans to acquire and advance 675 megawatts of solar energy in six rural Wisconsin counties.
The counties include Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood.
The energy from the projects will be able to power 175,000 homes per year making Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar in Wisconsin.
Alliant Energy will file a Certificate of Authority application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to acquire and advance these projects.
The projects in the company’s clean energy blueprint are expected to create more than 1,200 local construction jobs and provide about $80 million in local tax revenue in the next 30 years.
These projects fall into Alliant Energy’s original plan to install 1,000 megawatts of solar generation in Wisconsin by 2023.
“Solar energy is a smart investment for our Wisconsin consumers,” David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin company, said. “At a time when much is changing, these projects will provide a steady revenue to Wisconsin communities, create new construction, operation and maintenance jobs and provide our customers with reliable and sustainable energy for years to come.”